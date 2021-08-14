Indy Xfinity starting lineup: AJ Allmendinger to start on pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

INDIANAPOLIS – AJ Allmendinger will lead the field to green in Saturday afternoon’s Xfinity Series race after winning the pole on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. The race is set 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

“It’s pretty awesome to be on the pole for Indy,” Allmendinger told NBC Sports’ Parker Kligerman.

Allmendinger (97.744 mph) will be joined on the front row by Austin Cindric (97.389).

Justin Haley (97.309) will start third and be followed by Justin Allgaier (97.212) and Ty Gibbs, who was fastest in the first of two rounds of qualifying. Gibbs qualified at 96.934 mph.

Chase Elliott, subbing for Michael Annett, qualified 25th. Annettt is out as he recovers from leg surgery. Elliott ran five laps in the first round of qualifying to get adjusted to Annett’s JR Motorsports car. Elliott qualified at 95.669 mph.

“Learning,” Elliott radioed the team toward the end of the first round of qualifying. “Just too slow.”

Kevin Harvick (96.107 mph) qualified 16th. Austin Dillon (95.873) qualified 19th. Sage Karam, who competed in this year’s Indianapolis 500, qualified 18th in his Xfinity Series debut. Karam qualified at 95.955 mph.

Failing to qualify were Mike Skeen, Matt Jaskol, Bayley Currey, Ryan Eversley, Loris Hezemans, Stephen Leicht, Giorgio Romero Maggi, Gray Gaulding.