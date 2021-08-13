Friday Indy road course schedule – Xfinity, IndyCar

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Track activity begins Friday for the NASCAR-IndyCar doubleheader weekend on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

The NTT IndyCar Series will have afternoon practice and evening qualifying sessions on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile circuit. Tucked in between will be the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ own practice session.

Xfinity qualifying is scheduled for Saturday morning. The two series will then race back-to-back later that afternoon.

Friday Indy road course schedule

(All times Eastern)

10 a.m. – 10 p.m. – IndyCar garage open

1:30-8:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

3-4 p.m. – IndyCar practice (Peacock Premium)

5:35-6:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

7-7:55 p.m. – IndyCar qualifying (NBCSN and Peacock Premium)