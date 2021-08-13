Austin Cindric leads Xfinity practice on Indy road course

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

INDIANAPOLIS – Team Penske driver Austin Cindric paced the field in Friday’s Xfinity Series practice on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

“Solid day so far,” Cindric told NBCSN after the session.

Cindric led the way with a lap of 95.154 mph.

He was followed by JR Motorsports driver Sam Mayer at 94.965 mph. Justin Haley was third on the speed chart at 94.820 mph. Kevin Harvick was fourth at 94.730 mph. AJ Allmendinger completed the top five at 94.710 mph.

Ty Gibbs, who won last weekend’s Watkins Glen Xfinity race, was ninth on the speed chart at 94.251 mph.

Indy road course Xfinity practice results

There were no major incidents in the 50-minute session.

Xfinity qualifying is at 10:05 a.m. ET Saturday on Trackpass and the NBC Sports App. The series races at 4 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN.