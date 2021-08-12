Indy road course weekend schedule – Cup, Xfinity, IndyCar

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

This weekend, NASCAR and IndyCar will share the spotlight again at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

But unlike last year, all main events will be contested on the Brickyard’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.

On Saturday, the NTT IndyCar Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series will race back-to-back.

Then on Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series will make its own debut on the Indy road course.

Several on-track sessions this weekend will have streaming-only coverage.

For IndyCar, Friday’s practice and Saturday’s pre-race warmup can be streamed on Peacock Premium.

As for NASCAR, Saturday’s Xfinity qualifying and Cup practice can be streamed on TrackPass and the NBC Sports App.

Indianapolis weekend weather

(Forecasts from Weather Underground)

Friday : Scattered showers and thunderstorms, high of 83 degrees, 60% chance of rain

: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, high of 83 degrees, 60% chance of rain Saturday : Partly cloudy, high of 82 degrees, 4% chance of rain

: Partly cloudy, high of 82 degrees, 4% chance of rain Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 79 degrees, 4% chance of rain

Indianapolis weekend schedule

(All times Eastern)

Friday, Aug. 13

10 a.m. – 10 p.m. – IndyCar garage open

1:30-8:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

3-4 p.m. – IndyCar practice (Peacock Premium)

5:35-6:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

7-7:55 p.m. – IndyCar qualifying (NBCSN and Peacock Premium)

Saturday, Aug. 14

5:45 a.m. – IndyCar garage opens

6 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

7 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

8:45-9:15 a.m. – IndyCar warmup (Peacock Premium)

10:05 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying (TrackPass and NBC Sports App)

11:05-11:55 a.m. – Cup practice (TrackPass and NBC Sports App)

1 p.m. – IndyCar race; 85 laps, 207.3 miles (NBCSN, IMS Radio Network, SiriusXM IndyCar Nation – Ch. 205)

4 p.m. – Xfinity race; 62 laps, 151.22 miles (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio – Ch. 90)

Sunday, Aug. 15

7 a.m. – Cup garage open

9:05 a.m. – Cup qualifying (CNBC)

1 p.m. – Cup race; 82 laps, 200 miles (NBC, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)