NASCAR penalty report for Watkins Glen

Two Cup crew chiefs and two Xfinity crew chiefs were each fined for lug nut violations and a crew member in the Xfinity Series was suspended one race on Tuesday by NASCAR.

Cup crew chiefs Ben Beshore (No. 18 car of Kyle Busch) and Seth Barbour (No. 38 car of Anthony Alfredo) each were fined $10,000 for having a lug nut not safe and secure after Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen International.

Xfinity crew chiefs Chris Gayle (No. 54 car of Ty Gibbs) and Jeff Meendering (No. 19 car of Brandon Jones) each were fined $5,000 for having a lug nut not safe and secure after Saturday’s race at Watkins Glen International.

Also, Joseph Keim, car chief for Alex Labbe‘s No. 36 car, was suspended one race after rear axle came off the car during the Xfinity race.

Previously, NASCAR announced penalties to the teams of Chase Elliott and Christopher Bell.