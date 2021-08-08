Watkins Glen Cup results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Kyle Larson led 27 of 90 laps in scoring his fifth Cup win of the season Sunday at Watkins Glen International.

For the fifth time this season, Hendrick Motorsports drivers finished first and second. Chase Elliott overcame an infraction in inspection that led to crew chief Alan Gustafson’s ejection and forced Elliott to start at the rear to finish second.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin took the next three spots.

Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin are tied for the points lead after Sunday’s race. Larson is considered the points leader based on the tiebreaker of most wins (he has five to Hamlin’s zero). Both drivers have 917 points. They’re followed by William Byron (786 points), Kyle Busch (779) and Joey Logano (760).

