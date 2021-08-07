Watkins Glen Xfinity results, driver points

By Dustin LongAug 7, 2021, 7:21 PM EDT
0 Comments

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Running just a partial schedule, Ty Gibbs won his third Xfinity Series race of the season Saturday at Watkins Glen International.

AJ Allmendinger finished second. Austin Cindric placed third. Justin Allgaier was fourth. Harrison Burton completed the top five.

RESULTS: Watkins Glen Xfinity Series results

DRIVER POINTS

Austin Cindric remains the points leader. He has 849 points. He’s followed by AJ Allmendinger (769 points), Daniel Hemric (708), Justin Allgaier (693) and Harrison Burton (654).

DRIVER POINTS: Watkins Glen Xfinity driver points

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
Ty Gibbs fends off field to win Xfinity race at Watkins Glen
Watkins Glen Truck race results
Watkins Glen Truck race results, driver points
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series United Rentals 176
Austin Hill wins Watkins Glen Truck race