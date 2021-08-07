Sunday Watkins Glen Cup race: Start time, weather, lineup

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The push for the Cup playoffs continues with Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen International.

Tyler Reddick holds the final playoff spot by five points on Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Dillon with four races left in the regular season.

Also Sunday, reigning series champion Chase Elliott goes for his third consecutive Cup win at the Glen. He won at the track in 2018 and ’19. The series did not race at the Glen last year because of COVID-19.

Another key element Sunday is that Denny Hamlin seeks to maintain his spot atop the points. He leads Kyle Larson by 13 points.

Adding to all of it is the possibility of rain in the forecast. Goodyear has rain tires on site.

Details for Sunday’s Watkins Glen Cup race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Tyler Hoover, creator and star of “Hoovies Garage” will give the command to start engines at 2:49 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 8 a.m. … Drivers report to their cars at 2:20 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 2:25 p.m. … Rev. David Fife of Elmwood Avenue Baptist Church in Elmira Heights, New York, will give the invocation at 2:42 p.m. … Brianna Collichio, an American Idol contestant from Spencerport, New York, will perform the national anthem at 2:43 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 90 laps (220.5 miles) on the 2.45-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 20. Stage 2 ends at Lap 40.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN coverage begins at 2 p.m. with Countdown to Green, leading into the race at 3 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: NBCSN

FORECAST: Weather Underground’s forecast calls for a high of 84 degrees, and a 49% chance of scattered thunderstorms around the start of the race.

STARTING LINEUP: Watkins Glen Cup starting lineup

