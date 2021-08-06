Saturday Watkins Glen Xfinity race: Start time, weather, lineup

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The Xfinity Series is back after a two-week break.

Austin Cindric enters Saturday’s race at Watkins Glen International (4 p.m. ET on CNBC) as the defending winner, having won the 2019 race at the Glen. There was no series race at the Glen last year.

Justin Haley is the only driver who has finished in the top 10 in all four Xfinity road course races this season.

AJ Allmendinger is tied with Marcos Ambrose for most Xfinity wins on a road course with five each. Cindric is next with four, tying him with Busch, Ron Fellows and Terry Labonte.

Details for Saturday’s Watkins Glen Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:49 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 9 a.m. … Drivers report to their cars at 3:20 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 3:25 p.m. … The invocation will be given by Rev. David Fife of Elmwood Avenue Baptist Church in Elmira Heights, New York, at 3:42 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed by Anna Heerdt at 3:43 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 82 laps (200.9 miles) on the 2.45-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 20. Stage 2 ends at Lap 40.

TV/RADIO: CNBC’s coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. with Countdown to Green, leading into the race at 4 p.m. on CNBC. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: CNBC

FORECAST: Weather Underground’s forecast calls for a high of 83 degrees and a 31% chance of isolated thunderstorms around the start of the race.

LAST TIME: The series did not race at Watkins Glen in 2020. The last Xfinity race there was in 2019. Austin Cindric won that race for his first career series victory. Christopher Bell was second. Justin Allgaier placed third.

STARTING LINEUP: Watkins Glen Xfinity Series starting lineup