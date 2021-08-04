Watkins Glen Xfinity, Truck starting lineups

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Justin Allgaier will lead the Xfinity starting lineup to the green flag Saturday at Watkins Glen. In the Camping World Truck Series race there, Austin Hill will start on the pole.

Austin Cindric joins Allgaier on the front row for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race. Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Daniel Hemric and Harrison Burton occupy the second row. Kaulig Racing’s Justin Haley and AJ Allmendinger are in the third row.

In the Truck Series, Todd Gilliland starts next to Hill on the front row. Chandler Smith starts third, Matt Crafton starts fourth. Ben Rhodes completes the top five.

The Truck race at the Glen marks the first time the track has hosted the series since 2000.

The Watkins Glen Xfinity and Truck starting lineups are set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Watkins Glen

Race time: 4 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Watkins Glen International (2.45-mile road course)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for a high of 82 degrees and a 31% chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Length: 82 laps (200.9 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 20. Stage 2 ends Lap 40.

TV coverage: CNBC

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Watkins Glen Xfinity Series starting lineup

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Watkins Glen

Race time: 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Watkins Glen International (2.45-mile road course)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for cloudy skies, a high of 83 degrees and a 15% chance of rain.

Length: 72 laps (176.4 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 20. Stage 2 ends Lap 45.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Watkins Glen Truck starting lineup

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Watkins Glen International (82 laps, 200.9 miles), 4 p.m. ET on CNBC

Next Cup race: Sunday at Watkins Glen International (90 laps, 220.5 miles), 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN