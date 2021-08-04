Michael Annett cleared to race at Watkins Glen

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

JR Motorsports driver Michael Annett has been cleared to resume racing after surgery to repair a stress fracture, the team announced Wednesday.

Annett will return to the No. 1 car for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International (4 p.m. ET on CNBC).

Annett had surgery in July on his right femur. He missed the July 10 Atlanta race and July 17 New Hampshire race.

NASCAR granted Annett a waiver to remain eligible for the playoffs. Annett holds the 12th and final playoff spot with seven races remaining in the regular season. Riley Herbst, the first driver outside a playoff spot, trails Annett by 32 points.

“I can’t thank Dr. Beaver and Dr. Heisel and everyone at OrthoCarolina enough for all of their hard work to get me back in the car in just over three weeks,” Annett said in a statement from the team. “The work that Dr. Beaver did during the surgery that allowed me to recover in such a short amount of time is amazing.

“I owe a lot to Austin (Dillon) and Josh (Berry) for filling in for me for those two races, but I cannot wait to be back at the track with my guys and set up a great run into the playoffs.”