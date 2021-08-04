Watkins Glen Cup starting lineup: Brad Keselowski on pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Team Penske will lead the way in Sunday’s Cup race at Watkins Glen International, taking the top three starting spots.

Brad Keselowski will start on the pole and be joined on the front row by teammate Joey Logano. Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney starts third.

Kyle Larson will start fourth. Kevin Harvick completes the top five. Points leader Denny Hamlin starts sixth. Aric Almirola, who won at New Hampshire two weeks ago, starts eighth.

The Watkins Glen Cup starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen

Race time: 3 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Watkins Glen International (2.45-mile road course)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, a high of 84 degrees and a 24% chance of rain.

Length: 90 laps (220.5 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 20. Stage 2 ends Lap 40.

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Watkins Glen Cup starting lineup

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Watkins Glen International (82 laps, 200.9 miles), 4 p.m. ET on CNBC

Next Truck race: Saturday at Watkins Glen International (72 laps, 176.4 miles), 12:30 p.m. ET on FS1