Ross Chastain is set with a ride with Trackhouse Racing for 2022 and beyond after signing a multi-year deal with the team, Trackhouse Racing announced Tuesday.

The deal takes Chastain off the free agent list and makes him a teammate to Daniel Suarez at Trackhouse Racing.

“I’m a huge fan of people that have had to work hard against adversity and against odds to try to get there they have gotten in their careers,” car owner Justin Marks said of Chastain. “And I think it’s that fight in those years of working hard toward something – when it’s very difficult along the way – that pays dividends at the Cup level, especially late in races when you’re sitting in good equipment.”

Even with Chastain’s signing, much remains in Silly Season for 2022.

Here’s how the NASCAR Silly Season scorecard looks:

Announced Cup rides for 2022

No. 2: Austin Cindric moves up to the Cup Series at Team Penske as part of the multi-year deal he signed last October.

No. 6: Brad Keselowski joins Roush Fenway Racing as an owner driver.

No. 21: Harrison Burton moves up to the Cup Series, joining the Wood Brothers for 2022.

No. 99: Ross Chastain joins Trackhouse Racing and drives the team’s second car.

Kaulig Racing: Justin Haley will drive a full-time entry for Kaulig as it expands to full-time Cup racing.

Cup driver contract extensions

No. 5: Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports announced a one-year extension on July14.

No. 48: Alex Bowman and Hendrick Motorsports announced a two-year extension on June 18.

Available Cup rides for 2022

Kaulig Racing: A.J. Allmendinger will drive Kaulig’s second full-time Cup entry for select races.

GMS Racing: Will expand into Cup racing in 2022, but has yet to confirm schedule or driver details.

Cup notables yet to announce 2022 plans

Kurt Busch: Currently drives the No. 1 for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Ryan Newman: Currently drives the No. 6 for Roush Fenway Racing.

Matt DiBenedetto: Leaving Wood Brothers Racing at end of 2021 season.