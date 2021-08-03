Ross Chastain to drive for Trackhouse Racing in 2022

Trackhouse Racing announced Tuesday that Ross Chastain will drive the No. 1 car for the team next year. He’ll be a teammate to Daniel Suarez, who will drive the No. 99.

Trackhouse Racing purchased Chip Ganassi Racing, effective after this season, and will retain Chastain, who is in his first Cup season with Ganassi.

Chastain said Tuesday that after the team’s sale was announced he texted Marks “I want this” for the second car.

“Ross is a young, aggressive driver that we believe has the talent to win races at the Cup Series level,” said Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks in a statement from the team. “We think his personality and work ethic will fit perfectly with Daniel as we build our organization for the 2022 season and beyond.”

Marks said that Chastain has been given a multi-year contract.

Chastain, 28, has made 101 Cup starts heading into Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen International (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN). He is 18th in points this season. Chastain has six top-10 finishes this season, including top 10s in each of the last three road course races.

“This is another dream come true for me,” said Chastain in a statement from the team. “Trackhouse is one of the most interesting organizations in the garage. The enthusiasm they bring off the track and the program they are building on the track is exciting. Working with Daniel and Justin, however I can, is my number one priority. I know that I can help build our Chevrolets to be as strong as possible.”

Said Suarez in a statement from the team: “I am very happy with the selection of Ross as a teammate next year. He brings a lot to the table. I am looking forward to start working with him and making our two Trackhouse cars as fast as possible. I know we are going to win races.”

Marks said he will start building the team around Chastain. No announcement was made Tuesday on Chastain’s crew chief for next season.

Marks said the decision to use the No. 1 pairs nicely with the No. 99 the team has, giving it the lowest and highest numbers. Marks said that was among the reasons he chose the No. 1 instead of the No. 42.