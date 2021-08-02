NASCAR returns to track this weekend at Watkins Glen

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series all return from the Olympic break this weekend at Watkins Glen International.

This weekend starts 14 consecutive weekends of racing for the Cup and Xfinity Series. The Truck Series has its regular-season finale this weekend before its playoffs begin later this month.

The Cup Series has four races left until its playoffs begin. The Xfinity Series has seven races remaining before its playoffs begin.

Here’s a look at the schedule for the rest of the season for Cup, Xfinity and Trucks:

NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

Aug. 8 – Watkins Glen (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN)

Aug. 15 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (1 p.m. ET on NBC)

Aug. 22 – Michigan International Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN)

Aug. 28 – Daytona International Speedway (7 p.m. ET on NBC)

PLAYOFFS BEGIN

ROUND 1

Sept. 5 – Southern 500, Darlington Raceway (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN)

Sept. 11 – Richmond Raceway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN)

Sept. 18 – Bristol Motor Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN)

ROUND 2

Sept. 26 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway (7 p.m. ET on NBCSN)

Oct. 3 – Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC)

Oct. 10 – Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (2 p.m. ET on NBC)

ROUND 3

Oct. 17 – Texas Motor Speedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC)

Oct. 24 – Kansas Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN)

Oct. 31 – Martinsville Speedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC)

CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND

Nov. 7 – Phoenix Raceway (3 p.m. ET on NBC)

NASCAR Xfinity Series Schedule

Aug. 7 – Watkins Glen International (4 p.m. ET on NBCSN)

Aug. 14 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (4 p.m. ET on NBCSN)

Aug. 21 – Michigan International Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN)

Aug. 27 – Daytona International Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN)

Sept. 4 – Darlington Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN)

Sept. 11 – Richmond Raceway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN)

Sept. 17 – Bristol Motor Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN)

PLAYOFFS BEGIN

ROUND 1

Sept. 25 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN)

Oct. 2 – Talladega Superspeedway (4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN)

Oct. 9 – Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (3 p.m. ET on NBC)

ROUND 2

Oct. 16 – Texas Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBC)

Oct. 23 – Kansas Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBC)

Oct. 30 – Martinsville Speedway (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN)

CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND

Nov. 6 – Phoenix Raceway (8:30 p.m. ET ono NBCSN)

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Schedule

Aug. 7 – Watkins Glen International (12:30 p.m. ET on FS1)

PLAYOFFS BEGIN

ROUND 1

Aug. 20 – World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (9 p.m. ET on FS1)

Sept. 5 – Darlington Raceway (1:30 p.m. ET on FS1)

Sept. 16 –Bristol Motor Speedway (9 p.m. ET on FS1)

ROUND 2

Sept. 24 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway (9 p.m. ET on FS1)

Oct. 2 – Talladega Superspeedway (1 p.m. ET on FS1)

Oct. 30 – Martinsville Speedway (1 p.m. ET on FS1)

CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND

Nov. 5 – Phoenix Raceway (8 p.m. ET on FS1)