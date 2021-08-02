Watkins Glen entry lists

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR has released entry lists for this weekend’s Cup and Xfinity races at Watkins Glen International. The Camping World Truck Series also races at Watkins Glen this weekend. The Truck entry list has yet to be released.

Cup: Go Bowling at the Glen (3 p.m. ET Sunday, NBCSN)

Thirty-seven cars are on the entry list.

R.C. Enerson, who is 24 years old, is scheduled to make his Cup debut this weekend in the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing. Enerson has one Xfinity start. That came last year at Road America. He finished 20th. He also has four NTT IndyCar starts, the most recent in 2019 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

The Cup Series did not race at Watkins Glen last year. The last race on the road course was 2019. Chase Elliott won that race.

Watkins Glen Cup entry list

Xfinity: Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200 (4 p.m. ET Saturday, NBCSN)

Forty-one cars are entered.

Among those on the entry list are Austin Dillon in the No. 23 for Our Motorsports and Erik Jones in the No. 31 for Jordan Anderson Racing.

Reigning series champion Austin Cindric won at this track in 2019, the last time the series competed at the Glen.

Watkins Glen Xfinity entry list

Trucks: The United Rentals 176 (12:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

To be released