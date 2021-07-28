Coffee with Kyle: Conversation with Lesa France Kennedy

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Kyle Petty sits down with Lesa France Kennedy, NASCAR executive vice chair, in the most recent Coffee with Kyle episode (view it above).

Kennedy is the granddaughter of NASCAR Founder Bill France Sr. and daughter of Bill France Jr., who served as NASCAR President from 1972-2000.

In the interview with Petty at the NASCAR headquarters in Daytona Beach, Florida, Kennedy details life growing up in a household focused on racing and shares intimate views of her mother, father and grandfather.

She talks about her start in the racing, working in the ticketing department at Daytona International Speedway, and the rise of son Ben from racer to an executive in NASCAR.

Coffee with Kyle provides casual in which Petty talks to some of racing’s biggest names about their career. Petty has talked to Mario Andretti, Roger Penske, Richard Childress, Jack Roush, Tony Stewart, Richard Petty and Bobby and Donnie Allison, among many others.

