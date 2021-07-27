Joey Logano’s family to expand

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Joey Logano and wife Brittany announced Tuesday that she is pregnant with the couple’s third child.

They have two boys. Hudson is 3 years old. Jameson is 14 months old.

Joey and Brittany Logano’s third child will be a girl. They shared that in the gender reveal video above, having Hudson play a unique role in the reveal.

The Cup season resumes Aug. 8 at Watkins Glen International (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN). Through the first 22 races of the season, Logano ranks sixth in the points. He has one win (Bristol dirt race), eight top-five finishes and 13 top-10 finishes. He placed fourth at New Hampshire in the most recent Cup race.