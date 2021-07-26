Sage Karam to compete in Indy Xfinity race

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Sage Karam, who finished seventh in this year’s Indianapolis 500, will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in the Aug. 14 race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Karam will drive the No. 31 for Jordan Anderson Racing, the team announced Monday.

Karam has 24 NTT IndyCar Series starts, including eight starts in the Indianapolis 500. Karam also has 17 starts in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

“It has always been a dream of mine to be able to compete at this level with some of the world’s best stock car drivers,” said Karam in a statement from the team.

“My goal is to learn as much as possible and soak in this experience. It’s a welcomed challenge for me, and I’m looking forward to building strong relationships with the talented people of Jordan Anderson Racing.”

Said Anderson in a statement: “With Sage’s extensive experience in road racing and open-wheel racing, along with finishing 7th in this year’s Indianapolis 500, we knew that the road course at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway would be a special place for him to make his NASCAR debut with support from Montage Mountain Resorts and so many other great partners.

“To bridge the gap between two different fields of racing is a challenge that I’m confident Sage will be able to master. We’re blessed to have some amazing drivers and people that continue to help our organization grow, and this opportunity is another pivotal part of our long-term goal.”