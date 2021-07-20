The Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America, which has been on hiatus for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will return in 2021 with a one-off miniature edition this fall.

The Charity Ride Revival will be held Sept. 21-23 in Virginia, reuniting riders who have missed the camaraderie and fellowship of the event. Half the time and size of the annual cross-country event that typically covers at least a thousand miles, the Charity Ride Revival will be based at a single hotel (the Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, Virginia) as the home base for jaunts around the Old Dominion.

In observing safety protocols, the CRR will include only past participants in the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America.

“With the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and restrictions being lifted, we wanted to do something to get our riders back together again in a safe way; thus, the Charity Ride Revival was created as a way to do just that,” NASCAR on NBC analyst and Ride founder Kyle Petty said in a release. “The word ‘revival’ means to bring something back to life, and in our case, it means to reactivate after being dormant for more than two years. And I, for one, am more than ready to get back out there, riding motorcycles with friends in a beautiful setting all for a great cause!”

Here is the itinerary:

Day 1, Tuesday, Sept. 21 – National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, Virginia

Day 2, Wednesday, Sept. 22 – Seneca Rocks in Seneca Rocks, West Virginia

Day 3, Thursday, Sept. 23 – New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in West Virginia

The Charity Ride Revival will continue raising funds and awareness for Victory Junction, a camp dedicated to providing life-changing experiences for children with chronic and serious medical illnesses. The Kyle Petty Charity Ride has raised more than $19 million for Victory Junction, which was established by Petty and his family in 2004 in honor of his late son, Adam.

Visit www.kylepettycharityride.com for more information.