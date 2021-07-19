Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR stated Monday that delivery of Next Gen chassis to Cup teams should begin at the end of this week.

The delivery follows an independent safety panel’s review of data from a June 30 crash test at Talladega Superspeedway.

NASCAR informed drivers that it was pleased with the panel’s assessment and will move forward with the building and delivery process of the Next Gen car, which will make its debut next season.

NASCAR had informed drivers July 4 that crash testing of a Next Gen car “indicates good and comparable performance” when compared to other right front crashes with non-Next Gen cars.

Cup teams are off for the next two weekends. Cup teams return to race Aug. 8 at Watkins Glen International on NBCSN. That begins a stretch of 14 consecutive weekends of racing. The season ends Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.