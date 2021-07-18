Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Hendrick Motorsports drivers Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson already have had a big weekend – and that’s before today’s Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Elliott, the reigning Cup champion, won Saturday night’s SRX Racing finale at Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville, racing against his father for only the second time.

Tony Stewart finished second and Bill Elliott placed third.

“I had a ball. I got to race against two of my heroes,” Chase Elliott said after the event. “I got to race against Dad there throughout the race and those are moments I will cherish forever. Just super thankful to be here.”

“I don’t know who lit a fire under him,” said Chase about his father. “I had not seen that in him in years. It was amazing and a lot of fun. I thought it was going to be between he and I. I think he just got a little high into one and missed that restart. Other than that, it was so much fun.”

Larson won the Kings Royal at Eldora Speedway on Saturday night, claiming $175,000. The event was rescheduled from last year after it was postponed by the pandemic.

It is his first crown jewel event in the World of Outlaws. He started ninth in the 24-car field and was in the lead by the halfway point in the 40-lap feature on the Ohio dirt track.

“This is unbelievable,” Larson said after the race. “This year has been so up-and-down, I didn’t think we’d be in victory lane after that flip. It’s just awesome to win a Crown Jewel in general.”

Sheldon Haudenschild was second. Carson Macedo placed third.

In today’s Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Elliott starts third and Larson starts 10th.