Brad Keselowski’s days at Team Penske are now officially numbered.

But with 15 races left before he leaves the organization, the past Cup Series champion has time to write the final chapter he wants for his Penske career.

He’ll aim to start with a second consecutive win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET, Sunday, NBCSN). Keselowski outdueled Denny Hamlin to win at the ‘Magic Mile’ last August.

Should Keselowski be victorious again, he’ll become the fifth Cup driver to go back-to-back at New Hampshire. Jimmie Johnson (2003 sweep), Kurt Busch (2004 sweep), Matt Kenseth (fall 2015, spring 2016) and Kevin Harvick (2018, 2019) are the others.

Details for Sunday’s New Hampshire Cup race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Command to start engines at 3:08 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:18 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 8 a.m. … Drivers report to pre-race at 2:25 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m. … Invocation will be given by Mark Warren, lead pastor of Grace Capital Church (Pembroke, N.H.), at 3 p.m. … Canadian and American national anthems will be performed by Todd Angilly, official anthem singer for the NHL’s Boston Bruins, at 3:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 301 laps (318.46 miles) on the 1.058-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 75. Stage 2 ends at Lap 185.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. with Countdown to Green, leading into the race at 3 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2 p.m. and also will stream at GoPRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: NBCSN

FORECAST: Weather Underground’s forecast calls for showers, a high of 66 degrees, and a 58% chance of rain around the start of the race.

STARTING LINEUP: New Hampshire Cup starting lineup

