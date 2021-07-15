Matt DiBenedetto didn’t hide his emotions in a video he posted shortly after news broke that he will be replaced in the No. 21 for Wood Brothers Racing after this season.

DiBenedetto admitted in the video that losing the ride “does suck” and that “I am angry and, you know what, sometimes that’s OK.

“It’s alright to be angry. We’re all human beings and we’re all flawed and messed up. We all have our battles. Everyone does.”

Team Penske announced Thursday that Austin Cindric will take over the No. 2 ride vacated by Brad Keselowski after this season. Plans were stated last year that Cindric would run his rookie Cup season in the No. 21 for Wood Brothers Racing. That changed with Keselowski’s expected departure to Roush Fenway Racing as a driver and owner next season.

With Cindric moving to the No. 2, Wood Brothers Racing announced Thursday that Harrison Burton will take over the No. 21 car after this season. DiBenedetto said in the video he was informed of the change Wednesday.

Toward the end of the nine-minute video, DiBenedetto looked ahead.

“I’m super appreciative for the opportunity, appreciative that we have a good chunk of season left to kick butt and just know that I’m here to win in the Cup Series,” DiBenedetto said.

“I’m going to, through all the heartache, all the frustration, all the obstacles, all the craziness of what I told you about with our team not being where it needs to be, all this stuff, I don’t care, I’m going to overcome all of that.

“I will, and we are going to win. I know and I feel confident that we are in the best position ever finally to go out and do that, and my future is going to be full of that. We’re going to have success. I’m here to do that. I will die before I ever give up. I don’t care what obstacles are thrown at me.

“I appreciate all of you guys being in this journey with me, through it every step of the way, through every bit of the heartbreak, all of this and going through the emotional roller coaster with me, all the support you guys have given me because this has been one hell of a freaking ride.”

DiBenedetto, who turns 30 on July 27, is in his second year with Wood Brothers Racing. He has five top-five finishes in 57 starts for the team. He continues to seek his first Cup win. Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN) will be his 234th career Cup start.