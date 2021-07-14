Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Hendrick Motorsports has announced a one-year contract extension for Kyle Larson that will keep him with the organization through the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The organization has also announced that Hendrick Automotive Group’s HendrickCars.com site will become the 35-race majority sponsor for Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet in the 2022 and 2023 Cup seasons.

Additionally, HendrickCars.com will support Larson in all of his non-NASCAR racing events.

“The chance to extend my contract with Hendrick Motorsports and have such an awesome sponsor in HendrickCars.com are things I don’t take for granted,” Larson said in a release. “I feel like I’m driving for the best team and the best sponsors in the sport.

“To know that our on-track performance is having positive business influence off the track is very important because I want to return the incredible support they’ve given me.

“Everyone at Hendrick Automotive Group has made me feel like part of their team, and it’s exciting to be able to represent a company that loves racing like I do. I feel like we’re just scratching the surface of what’s possible.”

The site has been Larson’s primary sponsor for the majority of this Cup season, his first with Hendrick Motorsports after being indefinitely suspended for most of 2020 following his use of a racial slur.

Since returning to NASCAR, Larson has been the Cup Series’ most dominant driver in 2021.

His four wins and 1,441 laps led are tops in the series. He also won the exhibition All-Star Race in June at Texas Motor Speedway.

Additionally, his 11 top-five and 14 top-10 finishes are tied with other drivers for the lead in those categories.

That success has helped lead to a huge spike in visibility for HendrickCars.com this year.

Five of the site’s six highest-traffic days of the year have been attributed to its sponsorship of Larson, including four Cup race days where Larson either won or led the most laps.

February’s reveal of the HendrickCars.com paint scheme for Larson led to the site’s highest one-day visitor count in over a year. Since then, the site has seen major increases in overall traffic (up 27%), vehicle sales leads (up 18%), digital retail leads (up 37%) and trade evaluations (up 61%).

In the same release, Rick Hendrick – who is chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group along with owner of Hendrick Motorsports – asserted that “when we perform on the track on Sunday, we can feel the impact on Monday.”

“With the chance to plan for the next two years, the program is only going to help Hendrick Automotive Group sell more cars, book more service appointments and ultimately do more business,” Hendrick continued.

“It will also allow our company to recruit talented people and support our internal recognition and incentive programs. The more we followed the data, the easier the decision became. We are seeing clear results.”

Hendrick also acknowledged not only Larson’s success on the track but also in establishing his own charitable foundation, which works with organizations such as the Urban Youth Racing School and The Sanneh Foundation.

“It’s been a big year for Kyle,” Hendrick said. “His talent inside the race car has been on full display, and he’s doing amazing things through his foundation and with our partners.

“I’m proud of his hard work and look forward to having him on our team for many years to come.”