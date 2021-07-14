Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jeb Burton will lead the field to the green flag for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

He’ll be joined on the front row by Kaulig Racing teammate Justin Haley.

Noah Gragson starts third. Austin Cindric is fourth. Justin Allgaier starts fifth.

MORE: New Hampshire Xfinity starting lineup

The New Hampshire Xfinity starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at New Hampshire

Race time: 3 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1.058-mile road speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls fora 43% chance scattered thunderstorms and a high of 77 degrees.

Length: 200 laps (211.6 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 45. Stage 2 ends Lap 90.

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Performance Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: New Hampshire Xfinity starting lineup

Next Truck race: Aug. 7 at Watkins Glen International (72 laps, 176.4 miles), 12:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Next Cup race: Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (301 laps, 318.46 miles), 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN