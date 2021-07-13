NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Busch takes over No. 1 spot

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Several positions, including the No. 1 spot, see a change in this week’s NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings.

Kyle Busch carries his hot streak to the No. 1 spot, replacing Kyle Larson in this week’s rankings.

Kurt Busch has gone from not being in the top 10 two weeks ago to ranking sixth this week. Kevin Harvick falls out of this week’s top 10. He’s replaced by Martin Truex Jr.

NASCAR Power Rankings after Atlanta

1. Kyle Busch (Last week: No. 2) — Runner-up finish at Atlanta marks his fourth consecutive top-three result. He has led 155 laps during those four races. Busch has six top-five finishes in the last seven races.

2. Kyle Larson (Last week: No. 1) — Speeding penalty cost him a top-five finish at Atlanta. He placed 18th, marking his second consecutive finish outside the top 10. He has failed to lead a lap in three consecutive races, one race short of his longest drought of the season. Has scored points in 22 of the last 23 stages, including nine stage wins during that time.

3. Chase Elliott (Last week: No. 3) — Follows his Road America win by finishing seventh at Atlanta to give him back-to-back top-10 results.

4. Alex Bowman (Last week: No. 6) — His fourth-place finish at Atlanta is his seven top 10 in the last nine races. That stretch includes wins at Dover and the first Pocono race.

5. Denny Hamlin (Last week: No. 4) — He remains the points leader, a position he’s held since the second race of the season. Hamlin finished 13th at Atlanta. He has four top-10 finishes and three results outside the top 10 in the last seven races.

6. Kurt Busch (Last week: No. 8) — Atlanta winner has five top 10s in the last six races. He led a race-high 144 laps in winning Atlanta. He scored 59 of a maximum 60 points in that race. He has won three of the last 10 stages.

7. Willam Byron (Last week: No. 5) — His 20th-place finish marks his third consecutive finish outside the top 10, his longest drought of the season.

8. Tyler Reddick (Last week: No. 9) — His sixth-place finish at Atlanta is his third top 10 in a row. He has scored points in five of the last six stages.

9. Martin Truex Jr. (Last week: Unranked) — His third-place finish gives him back-to-back top 10s. He has three top 10s in the last six races.

10. Joey Logano (Last week: No. 7) — He placed 19th at Atlanta. He has four top 10s in the last six races.

Dropped out: Kevin Harvick (Last week: No. 10)