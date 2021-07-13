New Hampshire Cup, Xfinity entry lists

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR has released entry lists for this weekend’s Cup and Xfinity Series races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Cup: Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 (3 p.m. ET Sunday, NBCSN)

Thirty-seven cars are on the entry list.

Brad Keselowski won last year’s race. Denny Hamlin remains the points leader heading into the event, the last before a two-week break for the series.

Xfinity: Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 (3 p.m. ET Saturday, NBCSN)

Forty-one cars are on the entry list.

Christopher Bell will drive the No. 54 for Joe Gibbs Racing. Bell is the defending winner, having won there in 2019. The series did not race there in 2020.

Josh Berry is in the No. 1 for JR Motorsports. Michael Annett is out with an injury but expected to be back for the next series race in August.

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour points leader Patrick Emerling will be in the No. 23 for Our Motorsports. This will mark his second career series start. He made his series debut last year Bristol.

