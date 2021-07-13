Six crew chiefs fined for Atlanta lug nut violations

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Six crew chiefs across both the Cup and Xfinity Series have been fined for lug nut violations coming out of last weekend’s racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Each crew chief’s respective entry had one lug nut found not safe and secure in post-race inspection.

Atlanta penalty report

Cup crew chiefs Adam Stevens (No. 20 – driver Christopher Bell), Jonathan Hassler (No. 21 – driver Matt DiBenedetto), Mike Wheeler (No. 23 – driver Bubba Wallace), and Greg Ives (No. 48 – driver Alex Bowman) were fined $10,000 each by NASCAR.

Xfinity crew chiefs Brian Wilson (No. 22 – driver Austin Cindric) and Chris Gayle (No. 54 – driver Kyle Busch) were fined $5,000 each by NASCAR.

No penalties were issued coming out of Friday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway.