Josh Berry to fill in for Michael Annett at New Hampshire

Josh Berry will fill in for Michael Annett in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, JR Motorsports announced Monday. The race is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

The team stated that Annett, who missed last weekend’s Truck race at Knoxville and Xfinity race at Atlanta, is out after an MRI revealed a stress fracture in his right femur. Surgery on the leg is scheduled to take place Tuesday. Annett is expected to be able to return for the Aug. 7 Xfinity race at Watkins Glen International.

Austin Dillon finished 11th in place of Annett in last weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

NASCAR stated Monday that it has approved a waiver for Annett for the Xfinity Series playoffs. That keeps him eligible for a playoff spot despite not starting every series races. He is 11th in the playoff standings after missing last weekend’s race. The top 12 make the Xfinity Series playoffs. Annett is 59 points ahead of Riley Herbst, the first driver outside a playoff spot. Eight races remain until the Xfinity playoffs begin Sept. 25 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Berry drove in 12 races for JRM this season before Sam Mayer turned 18 years old and took over the No. 8 car for the team. Berry won at Martinsville.