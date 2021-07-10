Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Xfinity results, points: HAMPTON, Georgia — Kyle Busch scored his 102nd Xfinity Series victory in his 363rd and likely last start on the circuit, winning Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Busch led the final two laps, snatching the lead from runner-up Jeb Burton in an overtime shootout to complete a clean sweep of his five Xfinity starts this season.

Busch previously had won this season at Road America, Nashville, Circuit of the Americas and Texas Motor Speedway.

Noah Gragson finished third Saturday, followed by Justin Haley and Ty Dillon in the last Xfinity race on the 1.54-mile oval before a reconfiguration for 2022 (about which Busch also had some strong opinions).

RESULTS: Atlanta Motor Speedway Xfinity results

It was the third victory in 14 starts at Atlanta for Busch but his first since Sept. 1, 2013. The two-time Cup Series champion has no further Xfinity races scheduled and has said he intends to retire from racing in NASCAR’s No. 2 national series.

We got it done one last time in the #XfinitySeries. 👊 pic.twitter.com/9R1MGrYbl1 — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) July 10, 2021

Busch started from the pole position and led 97 of 164 laps at Atlanta while sweeping both stages of a NASCAR Xfinity Series race for the sixth time in his career.

Brett Moffitt, Justin Allgaier, Jeremy Clements, Sam Mayer (the top finishing rookie) and Austin Cindric rounded out the top 10.

After dropping to the rear of the 40-car field at the start, Austin Dillon placed 11th as a last-minute replacement for JR Motorsports driver Michael Annett in the No. 1 Chevrolet.

David Starr placed last in the No. 61 Toyota but actually finished the race in 37th as the driver of the No. 66 Ford, replacing CJ McLaughlin (who exited the car because of heat exhaustion).

POINTS REPORT



Austin Cindric remains the points leader after the Road America race. He has 748 points. He’s followed by AJ Allmendinger (674 points), Daniel Hemric (636), Justin Allgaier (607) and Harrison Burton (572).

Click here for the driver points standings after Atlanta and click here for the team owner points rundown.