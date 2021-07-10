Sunday Atlanta Cup race: Start time, weather, lineup

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The NASCAR Cup Series makes its second visit of the season to Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

Reigning Cup Series champion Chase Elliott, who hails from Dawsonville, Georgia (roughly two hours north of the track), will look to win at his home venue for the first time after taking the checkered flag last week at Road America.

Elliott and Kyle Busch will start on the front row Sunday.

Ryan Blaney, who won at Atlanta in March, starts 15th.

Details for Sunday’s Atlanta Cup race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: A group of Quaker State sales associates from Walmart #3401 (College Park, Ga.) will give the command to start engines at 3:38 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:48 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 8:30 a.m. … Drivers report to pre-race at 2:55 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 3 p.m. … Invocation will be given by John Burrough, former Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman and current CEO of Honduras Outreach, at 3:30 p.m. … National anthem will be performed by singer/songwriter Corbette Jackson at 3:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 260 laps (400.4 miles) on the 1.54-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 160.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN coverage begins at 3 p.m. with Countdown to Green, leading into the race at 3:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. and also will stream at GoPRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: NBCSN

FORECAST: Weather Underground’s forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms, a high of 81 degrees, and a 50% chance of rain around the start of the race.

STARTING LINEUP: Atlanta Cup starting lineup

