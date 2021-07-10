Knoxville Truck race results, driver points

Austin Hill won Friday night’s inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on the dirt at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway after four overtime attempts.
Hill claimed his seventh career Truck win and his first of the 2021 season.
Chandler Smith finished second. Grant Enfinger finished third. Todd Gilliland finished fourth. Pole winner Derek Kraus finished fifth.
POINTS REPORT
With one race to go before the playoffs, John Hunter Nemechek has clinched the regular season championship and the 15 playoff points that go with it.
Nemechek leads the standings by 85 points over Ben Rhodes (605-520). Behind Rhodes is Hill in third place (510 points), Todd Gilliland in fourth place (458 points), and Zane Smith in fifth place (451 points).