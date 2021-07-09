Saturday Atlanta Xfinity race: Start time, weather, lineup

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Can Kyle Busch go a perfect five-for-five this season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series?

The two-time Cup Series champion makes his fifth and final Xfinity start of the year Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

Busch claimed the win last Saturday at Road America. He’s also won this season at Circuit of the Americas, Texas Motor Speedway, and Nashville Superspeedway (his 100th series victory).

Meanwhile, Justin Allgaier will go for the season sweep at Atlanta. Back in March, a pit road speeding penalty for Cup regular Martin Truex Jr. opened the door for Allgaier to earn his first win of the season (see highlights in the video above).

His victory was somewhat overshadowed, however, by a post-race confrontation on pit road between Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson.

Details for Saturday’s Atlanta Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by Adam Ragan (older brother of retired driver David Ragan, son of former driver Ken Ragan) at 3:38 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:48 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 9 a.m. … Drivers report for pre-race at 2:55 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 3 p.m. … Invocation will be given by Elliott Yancey, pastor of First Baptist Church Forest Park, at 3:30 p.m. … National anthem will be performed by Megan Danielle (NBC’s The Voice, Season 18) at 3:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 163 laps (251.02 miles) on the 1.54-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 40. Stage 2 ends at Lap 80.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN coverage begins at 3 p.m. with Countdown to Green, leading into the race at 3:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 3 p.m. and also will stream at GoPRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: NBCSN

FORECAST: Weather Underground’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, a high of 86 degrees, and a 19% chance of rain around the start of the race.

STARTING LINEUP: Atlanta Xfinity starting lineup