NASCAR Cup Series drivers Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin star in the music video for hip-hop star Post Malone’s latest single, ‘Motley Crew.’

The video, released Thursday night and directed by Cole Bennett, was shot at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

Along with additional appearances from Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, Ty Dolla $ign and Big Sean, multiple NASCAR stock cars are spotted in the video.

Among those cars are Wallace’s No. 23 Root Insurance entry and a 23XI Racing car with Hamlin (in a 23XI firesuit) behind the wheel.

You can check out the full clip for ‘Motley Crew’ below. Warning: It contains some instances of strong language.