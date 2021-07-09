Analysis of NASCAR Next Gen car crash test underway

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A memo from NASCAR to drivers states that crash testing of a Next Gen car “indicates good and comparable performance” when compared to other right front crashes with non-Next Gen cars.

The memo was sent to drivers before last weekend’s Cup race at Road America and was provided to NBC Sports by a person at NASCAR who isn’t authorized to discuss it publicly.

NASCAR confirmed the data is with the independent panel of experts to complete their evaluation. While teams have received parts and pieces of the Next Gen car, they have not received a chassis yet, awaiting completion of the crash testing and its results. The Next Gen car makes its debut with next year’s Daytona 500.

Here is the memo: