Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

USA Network announced today it has greenlit “Race for the Championship,” an exhilarating new eight-part docuseries about the elite drivers and teams competing in this year’s NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. It is set to premiere in 2022.

With the backdrop and high stakes of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and Championship, “Race for the Championship” will take viewers inside the lives of NASCAR’s top drivers and teams on and off the track.

Across eight thrilling episodes, the all-access series will chronicle the sport’s best as they balance their personal lives with the passion, pressure and perils of racing, all for a chance to make history.

The 10-week NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs begin at Darlington Raceway on September 5, 2021 at 6pm ET on NBCSN. For playoffs results and schedule, click HERE .

“Race for the Championship” is produced by NASCAR Productions with NASCAR’s Tim Clark, Matt Summers and Amy Anderson serving as Executive Producers.