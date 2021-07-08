Chandler Smith posted the fastest lap in Thursday’s Camping World Truck Series practice at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway.
Smith led the way with a lap of 81.070 mph on the half-mile dirt track. He was followed by Matt Crafton (80.884 mph), Derek Kraus (80.652), Donny Schatz (80.264) and Hailie Deegan (80.253). Schatz is a 10-time World of Outlaws sprint car champion making his series debut.
RESULTS: Knoxville Truck practice results
John Hunter Nemechek will go to a backup truck after an incident in practice.
Big damage for @JHNemechek has resulted in a backup truck for tomorrow. CC Eric Phillips told me ‘I have too good of a truck in the hauler to not bring it out.’ @NASCAR_Trucks @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/RP5nhzpf9U
— Jamie Little (@JamieLittleTV) July 9, 2021
This is the first time the series has competed at Knoxville Raceway.
The Truck Series races Friday. The night begins with four 15-lap qualifying heat races. The first is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET. The 150-lap race is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET on FS1.