Atlanta Xfinity starting lineup: Kyle Busch to start on pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kyle Busch will start on the for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Busch is coming off his win last weekend at Road America. He’s won all four series starts he’s made this year. This will be his final start of the season in the Xfinity Series.

He’ll be joined on the front row by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Daniel Hemric.

AJ Allmendinger starts third. Austin Cindric starts fourth. Harrison Burton lines up fifth.

The Atlanta Xfinity starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Atlanta

Race time: 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (1.54-mile road speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls fora 34% chance isolated thunderstorms and a high of 84 degrees.

Length: 163 laps (251.02 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 40. Stage 2 ends Lap 80.

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Performance Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Atlanta Xfinity starting lineup

Next Truck race: Friday at Knoxville Raceway (150 laps, 75 miles), 9 p.m. ET on FS1

Next Cup race: Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway (260 laps, 400.4 miles), 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN