Atlanta Cup starting lineup: Chase Elliott to start on pole

Chase Elliott, coming off his win last weekend at Road America, will start on the pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN)

The Georgia native has never won at Atlanta in Cup, Xfinity and the Camping World Truck Series.

He’ll be joined on the front row by Kyle Busch, who has finished in the top three in each of the last three Cup races.

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin (third) and Christopher Bell (fourth) occupy the second row.

Martin Truex Jr. starts fifth and Kyle Larson is sixth.

The Atlanta Cup starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta

Race time: 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (1.54-mile road speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls fora 35% chance scattered thunderstorms and a high of 87 degrees.

Length: 260 laps (400.4 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 80. Stage 2 ends Lap 160.

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Performance Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Atlanta Cup starting lineup

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway (163 laps, 251.02 miles), 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Truck race: Friday at Knoxville Raceway (150 laps, 75 miles), 9 p.m. ET on FS1