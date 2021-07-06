Atlanta and Knoxville entry lists – Cup, Xfinity, Truck

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR has released entry lists for this weekend’s Cup and Xfinity Series races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Camping World Truck Series race on the dirt at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway.

Cup: Quaker State 400 (3:30 p.m. ET Sunday, NBCSN)

Thirty-seven cars are entered.

Mike Cook, normally an engineer for the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing team of driver Chase Briscoe, is listed as his crew chief for Sunday.

Briscoe’s regular crew chief, Johnny Klausmeier, is serving a one-race suspension. Two lug nuts were found not secure on Briscoe’s car following post-race inspection last week at Road America.

Atlanta Cup entry list

***

Xfinity: Credit Karma Money 250 (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBCSN)

Forty-one cars are entered.

Kyle Busch will make his fifth and final Xfinity start of the season in the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Busch, who won last week’s Xfinity race at Road America, has won all four of his starts in 2021.

Other notables include Ty Dillon in the No. 23 Our Motorsports Chevrolet and Santino Ferrucci back in the No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota.

Atlanta Xfinity entry list

***

Truck: Corn Belt 150 (9 p.m. ET Friday, FS1)

Forty trucks are entered for the second Truck race of the season held on dirt. Cup regular Martin Truex Jr. won on the dirt at Bristol this spring.

Another Cup regular, Chase Briscoe, is in the field driving the No. 04 Roper Racing Ford. Other notables include Xfinity drivers Michael Annett (No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet), Josh Berry (No. 25 Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet), Brett Moffitt (No. 37 AM Racing Chevrolet) and 10-time World of Outlaw sprint car champion Donny Schatz (No. 17 Team DGR Ford). This will be the series debut for Schatz.

Knoxville Truck entry list