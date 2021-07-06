Early odds list Kyle Larson as PointsBet favorite for Atlanta

As NASCAR heads back to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the second time in 2021, Kyle Larson is PointsBet Sportsbook’s early odds favorite for Sunday’s Cup race (3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

Larson’s early odds for this weekend are +250. He was the second favorite in Atlanta’s first race, but with a significantly different line of +625.

His current low odds are reflective of seven results of first or second in the last nine races. Larson also finished second at Atlanta in March.

One way to view American Odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet. The return on investment for +250 odds is $2.50. For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a line of +300 is the same as 3/1.

The next favorite is Kyle Busch, who enters the weekend with three top-fives and another pair of top-10s in the last six Atlanta races. He is listed at +800 this week.

Atlanta is not the only 1.5-mile track on which Busch shines. His last eight races on this track type have netted two wins at Texas last October and Kansas this past May, as well as a perfect record of top-10 finishes.

Chase Elliott is ranked third with odds of +900. He is coming off last week’s victory at Road America and will race in front of the hometown crowd, but has only one top five finish on this track in six previous starts. He finished fifth in his sophomore season of 2017.

Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick are tied for fourth in this week’s rankings with a line of +1000.

Both Hamlin and Harvick are still looking for their first wins of the season after combining for 16 victories last year. Hamlin scored five wins in the first 20 races of 2020; Harvick had four.

Hamlin’s best efforts on 1.5-mile tracks so far in 2021 netted fourth-place finishes at Las Vegas and Atlanta. Last year, two of his victories came on this track type at Homestead and Kansas.

Harvick was the favorite for the spring Atlanta race with odds of +580. He finished 10th in that race. His best showing on a 1.5-mile track this year was second at Kansas. One of his 2020 wins came at Atlanta.

Just outside the top five are two drivers listed at +1100, Martin Truex, Jr. and Ryan Blaney.

Blaney won this spring’s Atlanta race when he was listed at +1600. Since then on 1.5-mile tracks, he’s finished 21st at Kansas and 13th at Charlotte.

Truex finished ninth in the spring Atlanta race and has only one top-five finish in five races on this track type so far in 2021.

Another recent Atlanta winner also faces long odds for the Quaker State 400. Brad Keselowski won the 2019 Atlanta race, but with three results outside the top 10 in five 1.5-mile races this year, he is listed at +1200 this week.

An interesting dark horse this week is Alex Bowman. He opened the week with a line of +1800 and is ranked outside the top 10. He finished third in the March Atlanta race.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Dan Beaver handicaps NASCAR races for NBC Sports Edge.