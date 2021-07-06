NASCAR has released its penalty report following last weekend’s Cup and Xfinity Series races at Road America.
As expected, Stewart-Haas Racing crew chief Johnny Klausmeier (No. 14 – driver Chase Briscoe) has been suspended one Cup race after two lug nuts were found not secure on Briscoe’s car in post-race inspection last Sunday.
Klausmeier has also been fined $20,000.
Briscoe, a Cup rookie, finished sixth in last Sunday’s race. That tied a season-best result for him.
There were no penalties from the Xfinity Series.