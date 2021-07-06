Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR has released its penalty report following last weekend’s Cup and Xfinity Series races at Road America.

Road America penalty report

As expected, Stewart-Haas Racing crew chief Johnny Klausmeier (No. 14 – driver Chase Briscoe) has been suspended one Cup race after two lug nuts were found not secure on Briscoe’s car in post-race inspection last Sunday.

Klausmeier has also been fined $20,000.

Briscoe, a Cup rookie, finished sixth in last Sunday’s race. That tied a season-best result for him.

There were no penalties from the Xfinity Series.