Seven cars going to rear for Road America Cup race

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. – Kyle Busch will be joined by six others going to the rear for the start of Sunday’s Cup race at Road America (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

Busch had to go to a backup after an incident in Saturday’s practice. Ryan Preece also will go to the rear because he’s in a backup after an incident in Saturday’s practice.

Bubba Wallace will start at the rear after a transmission change Sunday after an issue in qualifying.

Also going to the rear will be Justin Haley (engine change), Kyle Tilley (unapproved adjustments) and Josh Bilicki (unapproved adjustments).

Haley was scheduled to start 22nd, best among those going to the rear.

Minutes before the green flag, Quin Houff (unapproved adjustments) was also confirmed to go to the rear.