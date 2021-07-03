Xfinity starting lineup at Road America: Ty Gibbs wins pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. – Ty Gibbs won the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Road America (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

The pole marks the first Gibbs has earned in qualifying. He’s started two other races this season on the pole based on the NASCAR metrics that are used when qualifying isn’t held. Gibbs won Saturday’s pole with a lap of 107.532 mph in the final round of qualifying

Austin Cindric, who won last year’s Xfinity race at Road America, qualified second at 107.475 mph.

AJ Allmendinger, who won the Xfinity race at Road America in 2013, starts third (107.370 mph). Daniel Hemric qualified fourth (107.220). Kyle Busch completed the top five (106.845).

Seven drivers failed to qualify: Matt Jaskol, Gray Gaulding, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Colby Howard, Boris Said, Kyle Weatherman and Bayley Currey.