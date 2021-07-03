Saturday schedule at Road America

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Cup cars will be on track today for practice as the series prepares for its first race at Road America since 1956. That’s just part of a busy day that sees Xfinity teams qualify and race on the 4-mile road course in Wisconsin.

Saturday’s Xfinity race is the 12th at this track. There has never been a repeat winner. Austin Cindric won last year’s event. He was fastest in Friday’s practice session.

Road America weekend schedule

(All times Eastern)

Saturday, July 3

8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

10 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

11:35 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying (two rounds, multi-vehicle – NBCSN coverage begins at Noon)

12:35 – 1:25 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)

2:30 p.m. – Xfinity race (45 laps, 182.16 miles – NBC, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5:45 p.m. – Trans Am TA-2 race (25 laps or 75 minutes)