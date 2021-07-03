Kyle Busch rallies to win Xfinity race at Road America

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. – Kyle Busch overcame damage in a late-race incident to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Road America.

Busch, who also overcame a spin early in the race, has won all four Xfinity starts he’s made this season. The win is the 101st of his Xfinity Series career.

“It was a challenge,” Busch said in Victory Lane. “It was just a different kind of challenge. Thankfully we had that set of tires there at the end and that was kind of our saving grace.”

The cars of Austin Cindric, Kyle Busch and Justin Allgaier were among those damaged in a crash in the middle of the pack on Lap 38 of the 45-lap race. The incident started when Myatt Snider had contact with another car, triggering the multi-car crash. Cindric and Allgaier had to pit for repairs. Busch did not.

Daniel Hemric finished second. It’s his ninth career runner-up finish in the Xfinity Series. He has yet to win in the series. Michael Annett was third. AJ Allmendinger, who won both stages, placed fourth. Harrison Burton was fifth. Kevin Harvick was sixth.

Sam Mayer was eliminated in a crash approaching Turn 12, Canada Corner. In traffic, Mayer and another car made contact and sent Mayer’s car into the wall. The 18-year-old, making his second series start, walked away.

Spencer Pumpelly crashed on to the tire barrier in Turn 1 after he said on his radio that he lost his brakes.

Ty Gibbs started on the pole, was penalized for a restart violation and was running second when he had transmission issues and stopped on track on Lap 35.

STAGE 1 WINNER: AJ Allmendinger

STAGE 2 WINNER: AJ Allmendinger

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Daniel Hemric overcame a pit road penalty to finish second, giving him three top 10s in the last four races. … Michael Annett placed a season-best third. His previous best finish this year was sixth at Las Vegas. … Riley Herbst finished seventh in a backup car. It is his second top 10 in the last nine races.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Sam Mayer, who grew up about 30 minutes from Road America, was involved in a crash and finished 35th in the 36-car field. … Transmission woes ended Ty Gibbs’ race early. After starting on the pole, he finished 33rd.

NEXT: The series races July 10 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN)