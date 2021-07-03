Sunday Road America Cup race: Start time, weather, TV

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Sunday afternoon on NBC, the NASCAR Cup Series takes on sprawling Road America for the first time in nearly 65 years.

The 14-turn circuit in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin features 160 feet of elevation change and a main straight that stretches well over 4,000 feet in length.

Prime passing zones include the right-hand Turn 1, the left-hand Turn 5, and the right-hand Turn 12 known as ‘Canada Corner.’

Another part of the track to watch is the ‘Kink’ at Turn 11, on the run between the Carousel and ‘Canada Corner.’ With concrete walls looming on both sides, drivers can ill afford a slip through this right-hander.

Qualifying for the race will be held Sunday morning on CNBC.

Details for Sunday’s Road America Cup race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Xfinity Series driver and Franklin, Wisconsin native Sam Mayer will give the command to start engines at 2:26 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:40 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 8 a.m. … Qualifying begins at 11:05 a.m. … Drivers report to vehicles at 1:55 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 2 p.m. … Invocation will be given by Father Dale Grubba at 2:18 p.m. … National anthem will be performed by 12-year-old Liamani Segura of Racine, Wisconsin at 2:19 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 62 laps (250 miles) on the 4.048-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 14. Stage 2 ends at Lap 29.

TV/RADIO: Qualifying coverage on CNBC begins at 11 a.m. Pre-race coverage on NBC begins at 2 p.m. with Countdown to Green, leading into the race at 2:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. and also will stream at MRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: NBCSN

FORECAST: Weather Underground’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 90 degrees, and no chance of rain around the start of the race.

STARTING LINEUP: Cup qualifying is at 11:05 a.m. Sundayd

