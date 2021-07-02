Friday Road America schedule – Xfinity

By Chris EstradaJul 2, 2021, 8:30 AM EDT
0 Comments

Friday’s on-track activity at Road America includes the Xfinity Series’ lone practice session on the 4-mile road course.

Additionally, qualifying will take place for Saturday’s Trans Am TA-2 race, which features several Cup and Xfinity drivers in the field.

The weekend starts to get busy on Saturday. In addition to qualifying and racing for the Xfinity Series, the Cup Series will have its single practice.

Friday Road America schedule

(All times Eastern)

1 – 10:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

2 – 2:20 p.m. – Trans Am TA-2 qualifying

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

