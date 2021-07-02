Saturday Road America Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NASCAR Xfinity Series has produced 11 different winners in 11 races at Road America since its debut there in 2010.

As you’d expect, the winners’ list is an eclectic one. Included on that list are the likes of NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee Carl Edwards (2010) and ex-Formula One driver Nelson Piquet Jr. (2012), as well as Jeremy Clements, who pulled an all-time upset to win in 2017.

A 12th consecutive different winner produced on Saturday (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC) would extend Road America’s streak as the longest active in the Xfinity Series.

But it’s still a far cry from the all-time series record. New Hampshire Motor Speedway produced 23 consecutive different winners between 1990-2009.

Details for Saturday’s Road America Xfinity race:

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by Medal of Honor recipient James E. Livingston (retired Maj. Gen., U.S. Marine Corps) at 2:15 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:29 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 10 a.m. … Qualifying takes place at 11:35 a.m. … Drivers report to their vehicles at 1:50 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 1:55 p.m. … Invocation will be given by Father Dale Grubba at 2:07 p.m. … Charles Butler, firefighter for the town of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, will perform the national anthem at 2:08 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 45 laps (182.16 miles) on the 4.048-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 10. Stage 2 ends at Lap 20.

TV/RADIO: Qualifying coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. on TrackPass and the NBC Sports app; NBCSN will pick up qualifying at Noon. … Pre-race coverage begins at 2 p.m. on NBC with Countdown to Green … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2 p.m. and will stream at MRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: NBCSN

FORECAST: Weather Underground’s forecast calls for a high of 88 degrees, sunny skies, and dry conditions around the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Austin Cindric held off A.J. Allmendinger in a two-lap sprint to the finish.